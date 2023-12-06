The Minnesota Golden Gophers (7-1) will look to continue a four-game winning run when hitting the road against the Kentucky Wildcats (4-5) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Memorial Coliseum. It airs at 7:00 PM ET.

Kentucky Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Memorial Coliseum in Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky
  • TV: SEC Network +

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Kentucky vs. Minnesota Scoring Comparison

  • The Golden Gophers put up an average of 78.8 points per game, 7.7 more points than the 71.1 the Wildcats allow.
  • When it scores more than 71.1 points, Minnesota is 6-0.
  • Kentucky is 3-3 when it allows fewer than 78.8 points.
  • The Wildcats put up 63.6 points per game, 9.8 more points than the 53.8 the Golden Gophers give up.
  • Kentucky has a 4-2 record when putting up more than 53.8 points.
  • When Minnesota allows fewer than 63.6 points, it is 6-1.
  • The Wildcats shoot 39.4% from the field, 4.4% higher than the Golden Gophers allow defensively.

Kentucky Leaders

  • Ajae Petty: 15.4 PTS, 9.8 REB, 60.9 FG%
  • Eniya Russell: 10.1 PTS, 42 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11)
  • Maddie Scherr: 14 PTS, 34.7 FG%, 25.8 3PT% (8-for-31)
  • Brooklynn Miles: 5.8 PTS, 40.5 FG%
  • Saniah Tyler: 8.8 PTS, 28.6 FG%, 32.8 3PT% (19-for-58)

Kentucky Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 Cincinnati L 65-41 Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
11/30/2023 Boston College W 83-81 Memorial Coliseum
12/3/2023 Tennessee Tech W 73-67 Memorial Coliseum
12/6/2023 Minnesota - Memorial Coliseum
12/10/2023 @ Louisville - KFC Yum! Center
12/17/2023 Furman - Memorial Coliseum

