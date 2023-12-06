The Minnesota Golden Gophers (7-1) will look to continue a four-game winning run when hitting the road against the Kentucky Wildcats (4-5) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Memorial Coliseum. It airs at 7:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Kentucky Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Memorial Coliseum in Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky

Memorial Coliseum in Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky TV: SEC Network +

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Kentucky vs. Minnesota Scoring Comparison

The Golden Gophers put up an average of 78.8 points per game, 7.7 more points than the 71.1 the Wildcats allow.

When it scores more than 71.1 points, Minnesota is 6-0.

Kentucky is 3-3 when it allows fewer than 78.8 points.

The Wildcats put up 63.6 points per game, 9.8 more points than the 53.8 the Golden Gophers give up.

Kentucky has a 4-2 record when putting up more than 53.8 points.

When Minnesota allows fewer than 63.6 points, it is 6-1.

The Wildcats shoot 39.4% from the field, 4.4% higher than the Golden Gophers allow defensively.

Kentucky Leaders

Ajae Petty: 15.4 PTS, 9.8 REB, 60.9 FG%

15.4 PTS, 9.8 REB, 60.9 FG% Eniya Russell: 10.1 PTS, 42 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11)

10.1 PTS, 42 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11) Maddie Scherr: 14 PTS, 34.7 FG%, 25.8 3PT% (8-for-31)

14 PTS, 34.7 FG%, 25.8 3PT% (8-for-31) Brooklynn Miles: 5.8 PTS, 40.5 FG%

5.8 PTS, 40.5 FG% Saniah Tyler: 8.8 PTS, 28.6 FG%, 32.8 3PT% (19-for-58)

Kentucky Schedule