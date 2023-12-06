How to Watch the Kentucky vs. Minnesota Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Minnesota Golden Gophers (7-1) will look to continue a four-game winning run when hitting the road against the Kentucky Wildcats (4-5) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Memorial Coliseum. It airs at 7:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!
Kentucky Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Memorial Coliseum in Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky
- TV: SEC Network +
How to Watch Other SEC Games
Kentucky vs. Minnesota Scoring Comparison
- The Golden Gophers put up an average of 78.8 points per game, 7.7 more points than the 71.1 the Wildcats allow.
- When it scores more than 71.1 points, Minnesota is 6-0.
- Kentucky is 3-3 when it allows fewer than 78.8 points.
- The Wildcats put up 63.6 points per game, 9.8 more points than the 53.8 the Golden Gophers give up.
- Kentucky has a 4-2 record when putting up more than 53.8 points.
- When Minnesota allows fewer than 63.6 points, it is 6-1.
- The Wildcats shoot 39.4% from the field, 4.4% higher than the Golden Gophers allow defensively.
Kentucky Leaders
- Ajae Petty: 15.4 PTS, 9.8 REB, 60.9 FG%
- Eniya Russell: 10.1 PTS, 42 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11)
- Maddie Scherr: 14 PTS, 34.7 FG%, 25.8 3PT% (8-for-31)
- Brooklynn Miles: 5.8 PTS, 40.5 FG%
- Saniah Tyler: 8.8 PTS, 28.6 FG%, 32.8 3PT% (19-for-58)
Kentucky Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|Cincinnati
|L 65-41
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
|11/30/2023
|Boston College
|W 83-81
|Memorial Coliseum
|12/3/2023
|Tennessee Tech
|W 73-67
|Memorial Coliseum
|12/6/2023
|Minnesota
|-
|Memorial Coliseum
|12/10/2023
|@ Louisville
|-
|KFC Yum! Center
|12/17/2023
|Furman
|-
|Memorial Coliseum
