Will Justin Faulk Score a Goal Against the Golden Knights on December 6?
Can we expect Justin Faulk scoring a goal when the St. Louis Blues match up against the Vegas Golden Knights at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and trends below.
Will Justin Faulk score a goal against the Golden Knights?
Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)
Faulk stats and insights
- Faulk is yet to score through 24 games this season.
- He has not scored versus the Golden Knights this season in one game (two shots).
- Faulk has no points on the power play.
Golden Knights defensive stats
- The Golden Knights have given up 60 goals in total (just 2.3 per game), which ranks third in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice while averaging 19.7 hits and 18.7 blocked shots per game.
Faulk recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/4/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|21:52
|Away
|W 2-1 OT
|12/2/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|21:21
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|23:13
|Home
|W 6-4
|11/28/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|22:09
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/26/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|20:40
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/24/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|19:12
|Home
|L 8-3
|11/22/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|21:25
|Away
|W 6-5
|11/19/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|23:56
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/18/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|21:15
|Away
|L 5-1
|11/16/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|21:59
|Away
|L 5-1
Blues vs. Golden Knights game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 6, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
