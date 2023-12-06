On Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET, the St. Louis Blues square off with the Vegas Golden Knights. Is Colton Parayko going to light the lamp in this game? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Colton Parayko score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Parayko stats and insights

Parayko has scored in four of 24 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has attempted three shots in one game against the Golden Knights this season, but has not scored.

Parayko has no points on the power play.

Parayko's shooting percentage is 8.9%, and he averages 1.9 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Golden Knights defensive stats

The Golden Knights have conceded 60 goals in total (just 2.3 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice while averaging 19.7 hits and 18.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Parayko recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/4/2023 Golden Knights 2 0 2 25:56 Away W 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 20:20 Away L 4-1 11/30/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 23:27 Home W 6-4 11/28/2023 Wild 1 1 0 21:35 Away L 3-1 11/26/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 23:44 Away W 4-2 11/24/2023 Predators 0 0 0 24:18 Home L 8-3 11/22/2023 Coyotes 1 1 0 26:04 Away W 6-5 11/19/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 23:07 Away W 3-1 11/18/2023 Kings 0 0 0 23:47 Away L 5-1 11/16/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 21:42 Away L 5-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blues vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.