Top Clippers vs. Nuggets Players to Watch - December 6
The Los Angeles Clippers (9-10) and the Denver Nuggets (14-7) are scheduled to match up on Wednesday at Crypto.com Arena, with a start time of 10:00 PM ET. When these two squads hit the floor, Kawhi Leonard is one of the players to watch.
How to Watch Clippers vs. Nuggets
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 6
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Arena: Crypto.com Arena
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN, BSSC, ALT
Clippers' Last Game
The Clippers were victorious in their previous game versus the Warriors, 113-112, on Saturday. Paul George was their leading scorer with 25 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Paul George
|25
|6
|6
|1
|0
|4
|James Harden
|21
|5
|9
|1
|0
|2
|Kawhi Leonard
|20
|8
|7
|1
|0
|2
Nuggets' Last Game
The Nuggets lost their most recent game to the Kings, 123-117, on Saturday. Nikola Jokic led the way with 36 points, plus 13 boards and 14 assists.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Nikola Jokic
|36
|13
|14
|2
|1
|1
|Reggie Jackson
|20
|1
|8
|1
|0
|2
|Aaron Gordon
|17
|7
|3
|0
|1
|1
Clippers vs Nuggets Additional Info
Clippers Players to Watch
- George is putting up 23.5 points, 4.3 assists and 5.8 boards per contest.
- Leonard posts 21.8 points, 6 boards and 3.4 assists per contest, shooting 47.8% from the field and 39.4% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game.
- Russell Westbrook's numbers on the season are 12 points, 6.6 boards and 5.3 assists per contest, shooting 43.5% from the field.
- Ivica Zubac averages 11.8 points, 9 boards and 0.8 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.1 steals and 1.5 blocks.
- James Harden averages 15.7 points, 4.4 boards and 6.4 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.6 steals (eighth in league) and 0.4 blocks.
Nuggets Players to Watch
- Jokic's averages for the season are 29 points, 12.8 rebounds and 9.8 assists, making 56.8% of his shots from the field and 30.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 triples per contest.
- Michael Porter Jr. gets 17.4 points, 8 boards and 1.8 assists per contest, plus 0.5 steals and 0.8 blocks.
- Aaron Gordon's numbers for the season are 13.4 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists per contest, making 49.5% of his shots from the floor.
- The Nuggets receive 13.6 points per game from Reggie Jackson, plus 2.4 boards and 4.5 assists.
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope averages 11.2 points, 2 boards and 2.7 assists, making 45.1% of his shots from the floor and 40.7% from 3-point range, with 1.6 treys per game.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|Team
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Nikola Jokic
|DEN
|24.9
|10.2
|10.4
|1.3
|0.8
|0.8
|Paul George
|LAC
|23.4
|6.3
|4.8
|1
|0.2
|3.3
|Michael Porter Jr.
|DEN
|18.7
|8.2
|1.9
|0.6
|0.7
|3.2
|Kawhi Leonard
|LAC
|22.4
|6.4
|3
|1.9
|0.9
|1.8
|Reggie Jackson
|DEN
|16.7
|3
|5.5
|0.7
|0.3
|2
|James Harden
|LAC
|16.6
|4.2
|7.3
|1.6
|0.5
|2.7
