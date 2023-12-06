The Los Angeles Clippers (9-10) face the Denver Nuggets (14-7) as just 1.5-point favorites on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, BSSC, and ALT.

Clippers vs. Nuggets Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, BSSC, and ALT

ESPN, BSSC, and ALT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Clippers vs. Nuggets Score Prediction

Prediction: Clippers 112 - Nuggets 111

Clippers vs Nuggets Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Clippers vs. Nuggets

Pick ATS: Nuggets (+ 1.5)

Nuggets (+ 1.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Clippers (-0.9)

Clippers (-0.9) Pick OU: Under (224.5)



Under (224.5) Computer Predicted Total: 223.8

The Clippers have covered the spread less often than the Nuggets this season, tallying an ATS record of 7-12-0, as opposed to the 8-13-0 mark of the Nuggets.

Los Angeles (6-8) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 1.5 points or more this season (42.9%) than Denver (1-1) does as a 1.5+-point underdog (50%).

Los Angeles and its opponents have gone over the point total 36.8% of the time this season (seven out of 19). That's less often than Denver and its opponents have (10 out of 21).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Clippers are 9-5, while the Nuggets are 1-1 as moneyline underdogs.

Clippers Performance Insights

The Clippers have been carried by their defense, as they rank fifth-best in the NBA by surrendering just 109.7 points per game. They rank 18th in the league in points scored (112.9 per contest).

Los Angeles is grabbing 44.4 rebounds per game (10th-ranked in league). It is ceding 44.4 rebounds per contest (20th-ranked).

The Clippers haven't posted many dimes this season, ranking fifth-worst in the NBA with 24.9 assists per contest.

So far this season, Los Angeles is committing 12.8 turnovers per game (11th-ranked in NBA) and forcing 14.3 turnovers per contest (ninth-ranked).

The Clippers rank 20th in the NBA with 11.8 treys per game this season. Meanwhile, they rank 14th with a 36.3% shooting percentage from beyond the arc.

Nuggets Performance Insights

In 2023-24, the Nuggets are 14th in the NBA offensively (114.5 points scored per game) and seventh on defense (110.4 points conceded).

On the glass, Denver is 17th in the NBA in rebounds (43.9 per game). It is eighth in rebounds allowed (42.5 per game).

With 30.1 assists per game, the Nuggets are second-best in the league.

Denver is the third-best team in the league in turnovers per game (12) and 24th in turnovers forced (12.2).

The Nuggets make 11.5 3-pointers per game and shoot 36.3% from beyond the arc, ranking 21st and 14th, respectively, in the NBA.

