Two of the best players to keep an eye on when the Vegas Golden Knights play the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday at Enterprise Center -- the puck drops at 9:00 PM ET -- are the Golden Knights' Jack Eichel and the Blues' Robert Thomas.

Blues vs. Golden Knights Game Information

Blues Players to Watch

St. Louis' Thomas has totaled 16 assists and eight goals in 24 games. That's good for 24 points.

Pavel Buchnevich's 19 points this season, including nine goals and 10 assists, make him one of the top players on offense for St. Louis.

This season, Jordan Kyrou has scored four goals and contributed 11 assists for St. Louis, giving him a point total of 15.

In the crease, Joel Hofer's record stands at 5-4-0 on the season, allowing 22 goals (3.0 goals against average) and amassing 200 saves with a .901% save percentage (34th in the league).

Golden Knights Players to Watch

One of the top offensive players this season for Vegas, Eichel has 28 points in 26 games (11 goals, 17 assists).

William Karlsson has picked up 23 points (0.9 per game), scoring 11 goals and adding 12 assists.

Mark Stone's total of 21 points is via seven goals and 14 assists.

Logan Thompson (6-3-3) has a 2.3 goals against average and a .919% save percentage (10th-best in league).

Blues vs. Golden Knights Stat Comparison

Golden Knights Rank Golden Knights AVG Blues AVG Blues Rank 18th 3.08 Goals Scored 2.88 22nd 2nd 2.31 Goals Allowed 3.04 15th 10th 32 Shots 29.3 24th 11th 29.4 Shots Allowed 32.6 27th 13th 21.74% Power Play % 9.86% 31st 5th 86.67% Penalty Kill % 78.69% 19th

