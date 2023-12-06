Bismack Biyombo and his Memphis Grizzlies teammates will take on the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Biyombo, in his last game (December 2 loss against the Suns), produced two points and three blocks.

In this article we will dive into Biyombo's prop bets, using stats to help you make good predictions.

Bismack Biyombo Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 5.5 7.2 Rebounds 6.5 7.5 Assists -- 2.2 PRA -- 16.9 PR -- 14.7



Bismack Biyombo Insights vs. the Pistons

Biyombo is responsible for attempting 3.8% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 5.0 per game.

Biyombo's Grizzlies average 102.8 possessions per game, which ranks 23rd among NBA teams, while the Pistons are one of the league's fastest, ranking ninth with 102.9 possessions per contest.

Giving up 118.1 points per game, the Pistons are the 23rd-ranked squad in the league defensively.

On the boards, the Pistons have allowed 42.2 rebounds per game, which puts them fifth in the league.

The Pistons are the 10th-ranked team in the NBA, conceding 25.1 assists per game.

Bismack Biyombo vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/25/2022 18 5 5 1 0 1 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.