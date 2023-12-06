The Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (6-2) will attempt to build on a four-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Bellarmine Knights (2-4) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Knights Hall. It airs at 6:30 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to see our score predictions!

Bellarmine Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Knights Hall in Louisville, Kentucky
  • TV: ESPN+
  Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

Bellarmine vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Scoring Comparison

  • The Mastodons average 7.4 fewer points per game (80.9) than the Knights allow (88.3).
  • Purdue Fort Wayne has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 88.3 points.
  • Bellarmine has a 2-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 80.9 points.
  • The Knights average 9.2 fewer points per game (60.8) than the Mastodons give up (70).
  • When Purdue Fort Wayne gives up fewer than 60.8 points, it is 2-0.
  • The Knights shoot 36.2% from the field, 5.2% lower than the Mastodons concede defensively.

Bellarmine Leaders

  • Hayley Harrison: 13.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 40.9 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (11-for-27)
  • Hope Sivori: 9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 30.8 FG%, 24.2 3PT% (8-for-33)
  • Miyah Brown: 8.5 PTS, 44.9 FG%
  • Paetynn Gray: 6.7 PTS, 36.1 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23)
  • Cam Browning: 7.3 PTS, 45.2 FG%, 50 3PT% (2-for-4)

Bellarmine Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/21/2023 @ Murray State L 108-78 CFSB Center
11/29/2023 @ Evansville W 64-58 Meeks Family Fieldhouse
12/2/2023 @ Wofford W 61-59 Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium
12/6/2023 Purdue Fort Wayne - Knights Hall
12/9/2023 Asbury - Knights Hall
12/14/2023 Campbellsville Harrodsburg - Knights Hall

