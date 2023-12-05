The Oklahoma State Cowboys (3-4) go up against the Southern Illinois Salukis (5-2) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Banterra Center. It starts at 9:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

Southern Illinois vs. Oklahoma State Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Banterra Center in Carbondale, Illinois

Banterra Center in Carbondale, Illinois TV: CBS Sports Network

Southern Illinois Stats Insights

The Salukis make 47.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.4 percentage points higher than the Cowboys have allowed to their opponents (42.5%).

Southern Illinois has a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.5% from the field.

The Salukis are the 268th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cowboys rank 151st.

The Salukis average 11.1 more points per game (79.4) than the Cowboys give up (68.3).

Southern Illinois is 5-1 when scoring more than 68.3 points.

Southern Illinois Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Southern Illinois averaged 70.2 points per game when playing at home last season. Away from home, it averaged 64.1 points per contest.

The Salukis allowed 57.9 points per game last year at home, which was 8.1 fewer points than they allowed away from home (66.0).

When playing at home, Southern Illinois made 0.8 more three-pointers per game (8.4) than in road games (7.6). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (33.8%) compared to on the road (32.0%).

