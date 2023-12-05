How to Watch Southern Illinois vs. Oklahoma State on TV or Live Stream - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 2:18 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Oklahoma State Cowboys (3-4) go up against the Southern Illinois Salukis (5-2) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Banterra Center. It starts at 9:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.
Southern Illinois vs. Oklahoma State Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Banterra Center in Carbondale, Illinois
- TV: CBS Sports Network
Southern Illinois Stats Insights
- The Salukis make 47.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.4 percentage points higher than the Cowboys have allowed to their opponents (42.5%).
- Southern Illinois has a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.5% from the field.
- The Salukis are the 268th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cowboys rank 151st.
- The Salukis average 11.1 more points per game (79.4) than the Cowboys give up (68.3).
- Southern Illinois is 5-1 when scoring more than 68.3 points.
Southern Illinois Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Southern Illinois averaged 70.2 points per game when playing at home last season. Away from home, it averaged 64.1 points per contest.
- The Salukis allowed 57.9 points per game last year at home, which was 8.1 fewer points than they allowed away from home (66.0).
- When playing at home, Southern Illinois made 0.8 more three-pointers per game (8.4) than in road games (7.6). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (33.8%) compared to on the road (32.0%).
Southern Illinois Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|New Mexico State
|W 81-54
|Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
|11/28/2023
|@ Indiana State
|L 77-48
|Hulman Center
|12/2/2023
|Saint Louis
|W 101-62
|Banterra Center
|12/5/2023
|Oklahoma State
|-
|Banterra Center
|12/12/2023
|Austin Peay
|-
|Banterra Center
|12/16/2023
|@ Wichita State
|-
|Charles Koch Arena
