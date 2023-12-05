High school basketball action in Pike County, Kentucky is on the schedule today, and info on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.

Pike County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Belfry High School at Jenkins High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5

7:30 PM ET on December 5 Location: Jenkins, KY

Jenkins, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

Mingo Central High School at Phelps High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5

7:30 PM ET on December 5 Location: Phelps, KY

Phelps, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Pike County Central High School