Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Pike County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball action in Pike County, Kentucky is on the schedule today, and info on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Pike County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Belfry High School at Jenkins High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Jenkins, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mingo Central High School at Phelps High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Phelps, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Pike County Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Pikeville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.