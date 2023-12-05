Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Larue County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're searching for how to watch high school basketball in Larue County, Kentucky today, we've got you covered here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Larue County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
North Hardin High School at Larue County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Hodgenville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.