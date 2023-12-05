The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're searching for how to stream matchups in Fayette County, Kentucky today, we've got the information.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Fayette County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Lexington Catholic High School at Lafayette High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5

7:30 PM ET on December 5 Location: Lexington, KY

Lexington, KY Conference: District 43

District 43 How to Stream: Watch Here

Lincoln County High School at Henry Clay High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5

7:30 PM ET on December 5 Location: Lexington, KY

Lexington, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

Lexington Christian Academy at Tates Creek High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5

7:30 PM ET on December 5 Location: Lexington, KY

Lexington, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

Western Hills High School at Bryan Station High School