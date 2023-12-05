Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Estill County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Estill County, Kentucky? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we provide details on how to watch the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Estill County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Estill County High School at Morgan County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: West Liberty, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
