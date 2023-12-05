Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Caldwell County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Caldwell County, Kentucky, and information on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Caldwell County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Trigg County High School at Caldwell County High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Princeton, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
