For those looking to bet on the upcoming matchup between the St. Louis Blues and the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday at 10:00 PM ET, is Sammy Blais a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Sammy Blais score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)

Blais stats and insights

In one of 22 games this season, Blais scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not played against the Golden Knights yet this season.

Blais has no points on the power play.

Blais averages 0.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.3%.

Golden Knights defensive stats

The Golden Knights have conceded 58 goals in total (just 2.3 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19.6 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.

Blais recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/2/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 8:39 Away L 4-1 11/30/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 6:38 Home W 6-4 11/28/2023 Wild 1 0 1 7:30 Away L 3-1 11/26/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 12:40 Away W 4-2 11/24/2023 Predators 0 0 0 8:15 Home L 8-3 11/22/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 7:13 Away W 6-5 11/18/2023 Kings 1 0 1 10:11 Away L 5-1 11/16/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 11:12 Away L 5-1 11/14/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 12:37 Home W 5-0 11/11/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 12:55 Away W 8-2

Blues vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Monday, December 4, 2023

Monday, December 4, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

