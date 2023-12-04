The St. Louis Blues, Robert Thomas among them, play the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday at 10:00 PM ET, at T-Mobile Arena. Does a wager on Thomas interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Robert Thomas vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -154)

0.5 points (Over odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Thomas Season Stats Insights

In 23 games this season, Thomas has a plus-minus rating of +6, while averaging 20:13 on the ice per game.

Thomas has a goal in eight of 23 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

In 16 of 23 games this season, Thomas has recorded a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

Thomas has an assist in 10 of 23 games this year, with multiple assists on three occasions.

Thomas' implied probability to go over his point total is 60.6% based on the odds.

Thomas has an implied probability of 46.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Thomas Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have conceded 58 goals in total (just 2.3 per game), which ranks second in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's third-best goal differential at +21.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 23 Games 3 23 Points 2 8 Goals 0 15 Assists 2

