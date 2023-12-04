Will Nikita Alexandrov Score a Goal Against the Golden Knights on December 4?
Can we anticipate Nikita Alexandrov lighting the lamp when the St. Louis Blues clash with the Vegas Golden Knights at 10:00 PM ET on Monday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Nikita Alexandrov score a goal against the Golden Knights?
Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)
Alexandrov stats and insights
- Alexandrov is yet to score through seven games this season.
- This is his first game of the season against the Golden Knights.
- Alexandrov has no points on the power play.
Golden Knights defensive stats
- The Golden Knights have conceded 58 goals in total (just 2.3 per game), which ranks second in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Golden Knights have two shutouts, and they average 19.6 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.
Alexandrov recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/2/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|8:23
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|7:40
|Home
|W 6-4
|11/24/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|7:01
|Home
|L 8-3
|11/22/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|7:11
|Away
|W 6-5
|11/19/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|5:32
|Away
|W 3-1
|10/21/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|7:29
|Home
|W 4-2
|10/19/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|10:53
|Home
|L 6-2
Blues vs. Golden Knights game info
- Game Day: Monday, December 4, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
