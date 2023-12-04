Kevin Hayes will be among those in action Monday when his St. Louis Blues face the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena. Does a bet on Hayes intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Kevin Hayes vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
TV Channel: BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Hayes Season Stats Insights

Hayes' plus-minus rating this season, in 14:48 per game on the ice, is +2.

Hayes has scored a goal in four of 23 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In eight of 23 games this season, Hayes has registered a point, including two games with two or more points.

Hayes has an assist in six of 23 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

The implied probability is 43.5% that Hayes goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Hayes going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 28.6%.

Hayes Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have conceded 58 goals in total (just 2.3 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's +21 goal differential ranks third-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 23 Games 2 11 Points 0 5 Goals 0 6 Assists 0

