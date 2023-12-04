The St. Louis Blues, with Justin Faulk, will be on the ice Monday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Vegas Golden Knights. Prop bets for Faulk are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Justin Faulk vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Faulk Season Stats Insights

Faulk's plus-minus this season, in 22:30 per game on the ice, is +2.

Faulk has yet to score a goal this year through 23 games played.

Faulk has a point in 10 of 23 games played this season, with multiple points in one of them.

Faulk has posted an assist in a game 10 times this season in 23 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability is 41.7% that Faulk goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Faulk going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 36.4%.

Faulk Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have given up 58 goals in total (only 2.3 per game), which ranks second in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's third-best goal differential at +21.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 23 Games 3 11 Points 1 0 Goals 1 11 Assists 0

