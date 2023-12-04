In the upcoming matchup against the Vegas Golden Knights, which begins at 10:00 PM ET on Monday, can we bet on Jake Neighbours to score a goal for the St. Louis Blues? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Will Jake Neighbours score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +340 (Bet $10 to win $34.00 if he scores a goal)

Neighbours stats and insights

Neighbours has scored in seven of 23 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Golden Knights.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

He has a 25.0% shooting percentage, attempting 1.6 shots per game.

Golden Knights defensive stats

The Golden Knights have conceded 58 goals in total (only 2.3 per game), which ranks second in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19.6 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.

Neighbours recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/2/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 16:58 Away L 4-1 11/30/2023 Sabres 2 2 0 20:05 Home W 6-4 11/28/2023 Wild 0 0 0 20:47 Away L 3-1 11/26/2023 Blackhawks 2 2 0 17:32 Away W 4-2 11/24/2023 Predators 1 1 0 16:37 Home L 8-3 11/22/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 14:14 Away W 6-5 11/19/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 11:45 Away W 3-1 11/18/2023 Kings 1 1 0 10:14 Away L 5-1 11/16/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 12:13 Away L 5-1 11/14/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 12:40 Home W 5-0

Blues vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Monday, December 4, 2023

Monday, December 4, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

