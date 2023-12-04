Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Caldwell County Today - December 4
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in Caldwell County, Kentucky today. Details on how to stream all of the action can be located below.
Caldwell County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Fulton High School at Caldwell County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 4
- Location: Princeton, KY
