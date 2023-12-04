Player prop betting options for Jack Eichel, Robert Thomas and others are available in the Vegas Golden Knights-St. Louis Blues matchup at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, starting at 10:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Blues vs. Golden Knights Game Info

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Blues vs. Golden Knights Additional Info

NHL Props Today: St. Louis Blues

Robert Thomas Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)

Thomas is an offensive leader for St. Louis with 23 points (one per game), with eight goals and 15 assists in 23 games (playing 20:13 per game).

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Coyotes Dec. 2 0 0 0 1 vs. Sabres Nov. 30 0 1 1 0 at Wild Nov. 28 0 0 0 4 at Blackhawks Nov. 26 0 2 2 1 vs. Predators Nov. 24 1 1 2 3

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Pavel Buchnevich Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)

Pavel Buchnevich is a top offensive contributor for St. Louis with 18 total points this season. He has scored eight goals and added 10 assists in 21 games.

Buchnevich Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Coyotes Dec. 2 0 0 0 0 vs. Sabres Nov. 30 0 2 2 0 at Wild Nov. 28 0 0 0 2 at Blackhawks Nov. 26 1 2 3 4 vs. Predators Nov. 24 1 1 2 3

Jordan Kyrou Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250)

Jordan Kyrou is a top player on offense for St. Louis with four goals and 11 assists.

Kyrou Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Coyotes Dec. 2 0 0 0 5 vs. Sabres Nov. 30 0 2 2 1 at Wild Nov. 28 0 0 0 3 at Blackhawks Nov. 26 0 1 1 2 vs. Predators Nov. 24 0 1 1 3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NHL Props Today: Vegas Golden Knights

Jack Eichel Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)

1.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)

Eichel is one of Vegas' top contributors (27 total points), having collected 10 goals and 17 assists.

Eichel Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Capitals Dec. 2 1 2 3 3 at Canucks Nov. 30 1 2 3 6 at Oilers Nov. 28 0 1 1 2 at Flames Nov. 27 0 0 0 4 vs. Coyotes Nov. 25 0 0 0 8

Bet on this game at BetMGM

William Karlsson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +135)

0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)

William Karlsson has 23 points (0.9 per game), scoring 11 goals and adding 12 assists.

Karlsson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Capitals Dec. 2 0 1 1 4 at Canucks Nov. 30 1 0 1 2 at Oilers Nov. 28 0 0 0 3 at Flames Nov. 27 1 0 1 3 vs. Coyotes Nov. 25 0 0 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.