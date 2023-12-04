The Vegas Golden Knights (16-5-4) and St. Louis Blues (12-10-1) play at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, December 4 at 10:00 PM ET on BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+. The Golden Knights defeated the Washington Capitals 4-1 in their most recent outing, while the Blues are coming off a 4-1 loss to the Arizona Coyotes.

Blues vs. Golden Knights Game Info

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Golden Knights (-190) Blues (+155) 6 Golden Knights (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Blues Betting Insights

The Blues have been listed as an underdog 15 times this season, and won seven, or 46.7%, of those games.

This season St. Louis has won two of its six games when it's the underdog by at least +155 on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 39.2% chance of victory for the Blues.

St. Louis and its opponent have combined to score more than 6 goals in 12 of 23 games this season.

Blues vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Blues vs. Golden Knights Rankings

Golden Knights Total (Rank) Blues Total (Rank) 79 (8th) Goals 67 (24th) 58 (2nd) Goals Allowed 72 (16th) 19 (8th) Power Play Goals 7 (30th) 10 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 12 (7th)

Blues Advanced Stats

St. Louis owns a 5-5-0 line versus the spread while finishing 5-5-0 straight up over its past 10 contests.

St. Louis has gone over the total in three of its last 10 contests.

The Blues total over the last 10 games is 0.4 goals greater than the 6 total given for this matchup.

Over the past 10 games, the Blues and their opponents averaged 0.6 more goals than their season game score average of 7.8 goals.

The Blues have the NHL's 24th-ranked scoring offense (67 total goals, 2.9 per game).

The Blues have allowed 72 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 16th.

They have a -5 goal differential, which ranks 19th in the league.

