Blues vs. Golden Knights: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The Vegas Golden Knights (16-5-4) and St. Louis Blues (12-10-1) play at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, December 4 at 10:00 PM ET on BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+. The Golden Knights defeated the Washington Capitals 4-1 in their most recent outing, while the Blues are coming off a 4-1 loss to the Arizona Coyotes.
Blues vs. Golden Knights Game Info
- When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Golden Knights (-190)
|Blues (+155)
|6
|Golden Knights (-1.5)
Blues Betting Insights
- The Blues have been listed as an underdog 15 times this season, and won seven, or 46.7%, of those games.
- This season St. Louis has won two of its six games when it's the underdog by at least +155 on the moneyline.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 39.2% chance of victory for the Blues.
- St. Louis and its opponent have combined to score more than 6 goals in 12 of 23 games this season.
Blues vs Golden Knights Additional Info
|Golden Knights vs Blues Odds/Over/Under
|Golden Knights vs Blues Prediction
|Golden Knights vs Blues Player Props
Blues vs. Golden Knights Rankings
|Golden Knights Total (Rank)
|Blues Total (Rank)
|79 (8th)
|Goals
|67 (24th)
|58 (2nd)
|Goals Allowed
|72 (16th)
|19 (8th)
|Power Play Goals
|7 (30th)
|10 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|12 (7th)
Blues Advanced Stats
- St. Louis owns a 5-5-0 line versus the spread while finishing 5-5-0 straight up over its past 10 contests.
- St. Louis has gone over the total in three of its last 10 contests.
- The Blues total over the last 10 games is 0.4 goals greater than the 6 total given for this matchup.
- Over the past 10 games, the Blues and their opponents averaged 0.6 more goals than their season game score average of 7.8 goals.
- The Blues have the NHL's 24th-ranked scoring offense (67 total goals, 2.9 per game).
- The Blues have allowed 72 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 16th.
- They have a -5 goal differential, which ranks 19th in the league.
