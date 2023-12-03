The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (5-3) take the court against the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (3-2) as 4.5-point favorites on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The over/under is set at 154.5 in the matchup.

Western Kentucky vs. Eastern Kentucky Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Time: 5:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Bowling Green, Kentucky

Bowling Green, Kentucky Venue: E. A. Diddle Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Western Kentucky -4.5 154.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Western Kentucky Betting Records & Stats

The average point total in Western Kentucky's outings this year is 155.5, one more point than this game's over/under.

This is the first time Western Kentucky will play as a favorite this season.

The Hilltoppers have not been a bigger favorite this season than the -200 moneyline set for this game.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 66.7% chance of a victory for Western Kentucky.

Western Kentucky vs. Eastern Kentucky Over/Under Stats

Games Over 154.5 % of Games Over 154.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Western Kentucky 1 50% 81.1 172.3 74.4 150.2 148.5 Eastern Kentucky 0 0% 91.2 172.3 75.8 150.2 156.5

Additional Western Kentucky Insights & Trends

The 81.1 points per game the Hilltoppers average are 5.3 more points than the Colonels give up (75.8).

Western Kentucky vs. Eastern Kentucky Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Western Kentucky 1-1-0 0-0 1-1-0 Eastern Kentucky 0-3-0 0-0 0-3-0

Western Kentucky vs. Eastern Kentucky Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Western Kentucky Eastern Kentucky 9-5 Home Record 14-2 5-9 Away Record 5-10 6-6-0 Home ATS Record 9-2-0 5-7-0 Away ATS Record 7-7-0 77.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 86.6 67.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.7 7-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-7-0 7-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-7-0

