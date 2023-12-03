Sunday's contest features the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (5-3) and the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (3-2) clashing at E. A. Diddle Arena (on December 3) at 5:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 78-70 victory for Western Kentucky.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Western Kentucky vs. Eastern Kentucky Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Bowling Green, Kentucky

Bowling Green, Kentucky Venue: E. A. Diddle Arena

Western Kentucky vs. Eastern Kentucky Score Prediction

Prediction: Western Kentucky 78, Eastern Kentucky 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Western Kentucky vs. Eastern Kentucky

Computer Predicted Spread: Western Kentucky (-7.9)

Western Kentucky (-7.9) Computer Predicted Total: 148.7

Western Kentucky has a 1-1-0 record against the spread this season compared to Eastern Kentucky, who is 0-3-0 ATS. The Hilltoppers have gone over the point total in one game, while Colonels games have yet to go over.

Western Kentucky Performance Insights

The Hilltoppers' +54 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 6.7 points per game) is a result of scoring 81.1 points per game (68th in college basketball) while allowing 74.4 per outing (253rd in college basketball).

The 37.5 rebounds per game Western Kentucky averages rank 47th in the nation, and are 3.2 more than the 34.3 its opponents grab per outing.

Western Kentucky makes 5.4 three-pointers per game (321st in college basketball) at a 26.2% rate (345th in college basketball), compared to the 7.3 per outing its opponents make while shooting 29.0% from beyond the arc.

The Hilltoppers average 92.5 points per 100 possessions on offense (226th in college basketball), and allow 84.8 points per 100 possessions (84th in college basketball).

Western Kentucky has committed 13.0 turnovers per game (251st in college basketball play), 2.1 fewer than the 15.1 it forces on average (46th in college basketball).

