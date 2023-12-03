How to Watch Western Kentucky vs. Eastern Kentucky on TV or Live Stream - December 3
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 10:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Eastern Kentucky Colonels (3-2) face the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (5-3) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at E. A. Diddle Arena. It tips at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Western Kentucky vs. Eastern Kentucky Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Kentucky
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other CUSA Games
Western Kentucky Stats Insights
- The Hilltoppers are shooting 44.5% from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points higher than the 40.2% the Colonels allow to opponents.
- In games Western Kentucky shoots higher than 40.2% from the field, it is 4-2 overall.
- The Hilltoppers are the 43rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Colonels sit at second.
- The Hilltoppers score 5.3 more points per game (81.1) than the Colonels give up (75.8).
- When Western Kentucky puts up more than 75.8 points, it is 4-1.
Western Kentucky Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Western Kentucky averaged 77.1 points per game in home games last season. On the road, it averaged 67.8 points per contest.
- At home, the Hilltoppers allowed 3.8 fewer points per game (69) than away from home (72.8).
- When it comes to three-pointers, Western Kentucky fared better at home last year, sinking 8.4 threes per game with a 38.2% three-point percentage, compared to 6.6 threes per game and a 33.3% three-point percentage away from home.
Western Kentucky Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|Canisius
|L 85-77
|Place Bell Arena
|11/26/2023
|UNC Asheville
|L 77-67
|Place Bell Arena
|11/29/2023
|Campbellsville
|W 101-77
|E. A. Diddle Arena
|12/3/2023
|Eastern Kentucky
|-
|E. A. Diddle Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Buffalo
|-
|Alumni Arena
|12/12/2023
|@ Wright State
|-
|Wright State University Nutter Center
