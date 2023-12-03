Will Treylon Burks score a touchdown when the Tennessee Titans and the Indianapolis Colts come together in Week 13 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the numbers and trends you need to know.

Will Treylon Burks score a touchdown against the Colts?

Odds to score a TD this game: +375 (Bet $10 to win $37.50 if he scores a TD)

Burks' stat line reveals eight receptions for 122 yards. He averages 24.4 yards per game, and has been targeted on 18 occasions.

Burks does not have a TD reception this season in five games.

Treylon Burks Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Saints 3 2 18 0 Week 2 Chargers 4 3 76 0 Week 3 @Browns 6 1 5 0 Week 8 Falcons 2 0 0 0 Week 9 @Steelers 3 2 23 0

