Treylon Burks has a decent matchup when his Tennessee Titans play the Indianapolis Colts in Week 13 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Colts have conceded 223.7 passing yards per game, 17th in the league.

So far this season, Burks has reeled in eight passes on 18 targets for 122 yards, averaging 24.4 yards per game.

Burks vs. the Colts

Burks vs the Colts (since 2021): 1 GP / 14 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 14 REC YPG / REC TD Indianapolis has allowed five opposing receivers to put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Colts have allowed 11 opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

One opposing player has caught at least two TD passes in matchups with Indianapolis on the season.

The Colts yield 223.7 passing yards per game, the NFL's 17th-ranked pass defense this season.

Opponents of the Colts have totaled 12 touchdowns through the air (1.1 per game). The Colts' defense is sixth in the NFL in that category.

Titans Player Previews

Treylon Burks Receiving Props vs. the Colts

Receiving Yards: 26.5 (-115)

Burks Receiving Insights

In one of five games this season (20.0%), Burks has exceeded his receiving yards prop bet.

Burks has received 5.7% of his team's 317 passing attempts this season (18 targets).

He has picked up 6.8 yards per target (122 yards on 18 targets).

Having played five games this season, Burks has not tallied a TD reception.

Burks' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Steelers 11/2/2023 Week 9 3 TAR / 2 REC / 23 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 5 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Falcons 10/29/2023 Week 8 2 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Browns 9/24/2023 Week 3 6 TAR / 1 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chargers 9/17/2023 Week 2 4 TAR / 3 REC / 76 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Saints 9/10/2023 Week 1 3 TAR / 2 REC / 18 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 9 YDS / 0 TDs

