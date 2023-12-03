The Tennessee Titans (4-7) host a streaking Indianapolis Colts (6-5) team on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Nissan Stadium. The Colts have won three games in a row.

How to Watch Colts vs. Titans

Titans Insights

  • The Titans average 7.6 fewer points per game (16.8) than the Colts surrender (24.4).
  • The Titans collect 69 fewer yards per game (284) than the Colts give up (353).
  • This year Tennessee runs for 26.6 fewer yards per game (102.7) than Indianapolis allows (129.3).
  • The Titans have 12 giveaways this season, while the Colts have 18 takeaways.

Titans Home Performance

  • The Titans score more points at home (23 per game) than they do overall (16.8), and allow fewer points at home (16.8 per game) than overall (20.4).
  • The Titans accumulate 322.6 yards per game at home (38.6 more than overall) and concede 302.6 at home (32.8 fewer than overall).
  • Tennessee picks up more passing yards at home (188.2 per game) than it does overall (181.3), and gives up fewer at home (201 per game) than overall (224.5).
  • The Titans accumulate 134.4 rushing yards per game at home (31.7 more than overall), and allow 101.6 at home (9.2 fewer than overall).
  • At home, the Titans convert more third downs (36.1%) than they do overall (31.8%). They also allow opponents to convert on fewer third downs at home (31.4%) than overall (39.7%).

Titans Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV
11/12/2023 at Tampa Bay L 20-6 CBS
11/19/2023 at Jacksonville L 34-14 CBS
11/26/2023 Carolina W 17-10 FOX
12/3/2023 Indianapolis - CBS
12/11/2023 at Miami - ESPN
12/17/2023 Houston - CBS
12/24/2023 Seattle - CBS

