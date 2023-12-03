How to Watch Titans vs. Colts on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 13
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 6:58 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
The Tennessee Titans (4-7) host a streaking Indianapolis Colts (6-5) team on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Nissan Stadium. The Colts have won three games in a row.
We give more details below, including how to watch this matchup on Fubo.
How to Watch Colts vs. Titans
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!
Titans Insights
- The Titans average 7.6 fewer points per game (16.8) than the Colts surrender (24.4).
- The Titans collect 69 fewer yards per game (284) than the Colts give up (353).
- This year Tennessee runs for 26.6 fewer yards per game (102.7) than Indianapolis allows (129.3).
- The Titans have 12 giveaways this season, while the Colts have 18 takeaways.
Titans Home Performance
- The Titans score more points at home (23 per game) than they do overall (16.8), and allow fewer points at home (16.8 per game) than overall (20.4).
- The Titans accumulate 322.6 yards per game at home (38.6 more than overall) and concede 302.6 at home (32.8 fewer than overall).
- Tennessee picks up more passing yards at home (188.2 per game) than it does overall (181.3), and gives up fewer at home (201 per game) than overall (224.5).
- The Titans accumulate 134.4 rushing yards per game at home (31.7 more than overall), and allow 101.6 at home (9.2 fewer than overall).
- At home, the Titans convert more third downs (36.1%) than they do overall (31.8%). They also allow opponents to convert on fewer third downs at home (31.4%) than overall (39.7%).
Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Titans Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|11/12/2023
|at Tampa Bay
|L 20-6
|CBS
|11/19/2023
|at Jacksonville
|L 34-14
|CBS
|11/26/2023
|Carolina
|W 17-10
|FOX
|12/3/2023
|Indianapolis
|-
|CBS
|12/11/2023
|at Miami
|-
|ESPN
|12/17/2023
|Houston
|-
|CBS
|12/24/2023
|Seattle
|-
|CBS
Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.