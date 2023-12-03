One of the best running backs in football will be on display when Derrick Henry and the Tennessee Titans host the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

Several of the key contributors for the Colts and the Titans will have player props on the table for this matchup if you are trying to place player prop wagers.

Derrick Henry Touchdown Odds

Henry Odds to Score First TD: +430

Henry Odds to Score Anytime TD: +190

Zack Moss Touchdown Odds

Moss Odds to Score First TD: +460

Moss Odds to Score Anytime TD: +210

More Titans Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Derrick Henry - 65.5 (-113) 11.5 (-113) DeAndre Hopkins - - 53.5 (-113) Treylon Burks - - 22.5 (-113) Chigoziem Okonkwo - - 23.5 (-113) Will Levis 212.5 (-113) - - Tyjae Spears - 20.5 (-113) 14.5 (-113)

More Colts Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Josh Downs - - 51.5 (-113) Gardner Minshew 232.5 (-113) - - Zack Moss - 76.5 (-113) 16.5 (-113) Alec Pierce - - 24.5 (-113) Michael Pittman Jr. - - 67.5 (-113)

