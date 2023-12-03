Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes II has a difficult matchup in Week 13 (Sunday at 8:20 PM ET), up against the Green Bay Packers. The Packers are allowing the ninth-fewest passing yards in the NFL, 205.1 per game.

Mahomes has 2,917 yards passing (265.2 per game) and has completed 68.1% of his throws (280-for-411) while recording 21 TD passes and nine picks. Mahomes has contributed 305 rushing yards on 53 carries while averaging 27.7 yards per contest.

Mahomes vs. the Packers

Mahomes vs the Packers (since 2021): 1 GP / 166 PASS YPG / PASS TD

1 GP / 166 PASS YPG / PASS TD Green Bay has allowed 300 or more passing yards to a total of one opposing player this year.

The Packers have allowed nine players to throw one or more touchdowns in a game this season.

Three opposing quarterbacks have thrown for at least two TDs in a game against Green Bay in 2023.

The Packers have not allowed a player to throw three or more TDs against them in an outing this season.

Mahomes will square off against the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense this week. The Packers concede 205.1 passing yards per contest.

So far this year, the Packers have given up 12 passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 1.1 per game. That ranks sixth in NFL play.

Patrick Mahomes II Passing Props vs. the Packers

Passing Yards: 262.5 (-115)

262.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (-189)

Mahomes Passing Insights

Mahomes has gone over his passing yards total four times this year (36.4%).

The Chiefs, who are 13th in NFL play in points scored, have passed 59.9% of the time while running 40.1%.

Mahomes is No. 14 in the NFL averaging 7.1 yards per attempt (2,917 total yards passing).

Mahomes has thrown for a touchdown in 10 of 11 games this season, with more than one TD pass eight times.

He has scored 21 of his team's 27 offensive touchdowns this season (77.8%).

Mahomes has attempted 61 passes in the red zone (55.0% of his team's red zone plays).

Mahomes' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats at Raiders 11/26/2023 Week 12 27-for-34 / 298 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 5 ATT / 9 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 11/20/2023 Week 11 24-for-43 / 177 YDS / 2 TDs / 1 INT 6 ATT / 38 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 11/5/2023 Week 9 20-for-30 / 185 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 6 ATT / 24 YDS / 0 TDs at Broncos 10/29/2023 Week 8 24-for-38 / 240 YDS / 0 TDs / 2 INTs 3 ATT / 20 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chargers 10/22/2023 Week 7 32-for-42 / 424 YDS / 4 TDs / 1 INT 4 ATT / 29 YDS / 0 TDs

