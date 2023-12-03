The Illinois State Redbirds (4-3, 1-0 MVC) will host the Murray State Racers (3-3, 1-0 MVC) after winning three home games in a row. It starts at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

Murray State vs. Illinois State Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Redbird Arena in Normal, Illinois
  • TV: Bally Sports
Murray State Stats Insights

  • The Racers have shot at a 46.3% clip from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points higher than the 41.2% shooting opponents of the Redbirds have averaged.
  • Murray State has compiled a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots above 41.2% from the field.
  • The Redbirds are the rebounding team in the country, the Racers rank 171st.
  • The Racers' 77.8 points per game are 11.9 more points than the 65.9 the Redbirds give up to opponents.
  • Murray State has put together a 3-2 record in games it scores more than 65.9 points.

Murray State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Murray State averaged 7.7 more points per game at home (73.6) than on the road (65.9).
  • The Racers allowed 67.8 points per game at home last season, and 77.8 on the road.
  • At home, Murray State knocked down 5.8 trifectas per game last season, 0.6 fewer than it averaged away (6.4). Murray State's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (33.9%) than on the road (34.1%) as well.

Murray State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/20/2023 UNC Wilmington L 83-81 Suncoast Credit Union Arena
11/22/2023 Appalachian State L 67-57 Suncoast Credit Union Arena
11/29/2023 Bradley W 79-72 CFSB Center
12/3/2023 @ Illinois State - Redbird Arena
12/9/2023 @ Austin Peay - F&M Bank Arena
12/13/2023 @ Mississippi State - Humphrey Coliseum

