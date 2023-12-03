The Morehead State Eagles (3-4) will be trying to continue a three-game home winning streak when taking on the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (4-3) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Ellis T. Johnson Arena. It airs at 2:00 PM ET.

Morehead State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Ellis T. Johnson Arena in Morehead, Kentucky
  • TV: ESPN+
Morehead State vs. East Tennessee State Scoring Comparison

  • The Buccaneers' 54.6 points per game are 14.4 fewer points than the 69 the Eagles give up.
  • The 70.9 points per game the Eagles put up are 15.3 more points than the Buccaneers give up (55.6).
  • Morehead State has a 3-3 record when scoring more than 55.6 points.
  • East Tennessee State is 4-2 when allowing fewer than 70.9 points.
  • The Eagles shoot 43.1% from the field, 3.5% higher than the Buccaneers concede defensively.
  • The Buccaneers shoot 35.3% from the field, 5.8% lower than the Eagles allow.

Morehead State Leaders

  • Katie Novik: 9.4 PTS, 5.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 49 FG%, 25 3PT% (4-for-16)
  • Veronica Charles: 10.4 PTS, 1.7 STL, 33.8 FG%, 28.1 3PT% (9-for-32)
  • Blessing King: 5.9 PTS, 7.3 REB, 62.1 FG%
  • Hallie Rhodes: 8.3 PTS, 50 FG%
  • Melissa Secchiaroli: 11.4 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 41.3 3PT% (19-for-46)

Morehead State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/22/2023 Ohio W 89-60 Ellis T. Johnson Arena
11/25/2023 @ Presbyterian L 65-59 Templeton Physical Education Center
11/30/2023 Marshall W 67-64 Ellis T. Johnson Arena
12/3/2023 East Tennessee State - Ellis T. Johnson Arena
12/11/2023 Wheeling Jesuit - Ellis T. Johnson Arena
12/13/2023 @ Louisville - KFC Yum! Center

