Sunday's game between the Morehead State Eagles (3-4) and East Tennessee State Buccaneers (4-3) going head to head at Ellis T. Johnson Arena has a projected final score of 62-61 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Morehead State, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET on December 3.

The Eagles are coming off of a 67-64 win over Marshall in their last game on Thursday.

Morehead State vs. East Tennessee State Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Ellis T. Johnson Arena in Morehead, Kentucky

Morehead State vs. East Tennessee State Score Prediction

Prediction: Morehead State 62, East Tennessee State 61

Other OVC Predictions

Morehead State Schedule Analysis

The Eagles' signature win this season came in a 67-64 victory over the Marshall Thundering Herd on November 30.

The Eagles have tied for the 26th-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the country (two).

Morehead State has tied for the 46th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the nation (one).

Morehead State 2023-24 Best Wins

67-64 at home over Marshall (No. 230) on November 30

89-60 at home over Ohio (No. 313) on November 22

Morehead State Leaders

Katie Novik: 9.4 PTS, 5.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 49.0 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (4-for-16)

9.4 PTS, 5.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 49.0 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (4-for-16) Veronica Charles: 10.4 PTS, 1.7 STL, 33.8 FG%, 28.1 3PT% (9-for-32)

10.4 PTS, 1.7 STL, 33.8 FG%, 28.1 3PT% (9-for-32) Blessing King: 5.9 PTS, 7.3 REB, 62.1 FG%

5.9 PTS, 7.3 REB, 62.1 FG% Hallie Rhodes: 8.3 PTS, 50.0 FG%

8.3 PTS, 50.0 FG% Melissa Secchiaroli: 11.4 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 41.3 3PT% (19-for-46)

Morehead State Performance Insights

The Eagles average 70.9 points per game (119th in college basketball) while giving up 69.0 per outing (269th in college basketball). They have a +13 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 1.9 points per game.

