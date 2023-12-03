Morehead State vs. East Tennessee State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 3
Sunday's game between the Morehead State Eagles (3-4) and East Tennessee State Buccaneers (4-3) going head to head at Ellis T. Johnson Arena has a projected final score of 62-61 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Morehead State, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET on December 3.
The Eagles are coming off of a 67-64 win over Marshall in their last game on Thursday.
Morehead State vs. East Tennessee State Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Ellis T. Johnson Arena in Morehead, Kentucky
Morehead State vs. East Tennessee State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Morehead State 62, East Tennessee State 61
Morehead State Schedule Analysis
- The Eagles' signature win this season came in a 67-64 victory over the Marshall Thundering Herd on November 30.
- The Eagles have tied for the 26th-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the country (two).
- Morehead State has tied for the 46th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the nation (one).
Morehead State 2023-24 Best Wins
- 67-64 at home over Marshall (No. 230) on November 30
- 89-60 at home over Ohio (No. 313) on November 22
Morehead State Leaders
- Katie Novik: 9.4 PTS, 5.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 49.0 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (4-for-16)
- Veronica Charles: 10.4 PTS, 1.7 STL, 33.8 FG%, 28.1 3PT% (9-for-32)
- Blessing King: 5.9 PTS, 7.3 REB, 62.1 FG%
- Hallie Rhodes: 8.3 PTS, 50.0 FG%
- Melissa Secchiaroli: 11.4 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 41.3 3PT% (19-for-46)
Morehead State Performance Insights
- The Eagles average 70.9 points per game (119th in college basketball) while giving up 69.0 per outing (269th in college basketball). They have a +13 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 1.9 points per game.
