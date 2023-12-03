The Morehead State Eagles (5-3) will attempt to extend a three-game winning run when hosting the Chattanooga Mocs (5-2) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Ellis T. Johnson Arena. This contest is at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Morehead State vs. Chattanooga Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Ellis T. Johnson Arena in Morehead, Kentucky

Ellis T. Johnson Arena in Morehead, Kentucky TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other OVC Games

Morehead State Stats Insights

This season, the Eagles have a 45.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.7% higher than the 39.1% of shots the Mocs' opponents have made.

In games Morehead State shoots better than 39.1% from the field, it is 5-1 overall.

The Eagles are the 47th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mocs rank 25th.

The Eagles average only 4.9 more points per game (71.3) than the Mocs allow (66.4).

When Morehead State puts up more than 66.4 points, it is 3-1.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Morehead State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Morehead State performed better in home games last season, scoring 77.3 points per game, compared to 63.5 per game in away games.

At home, the Eagles surrendered 9.5 fewer points per game (61.8) than when playing on the road (71.3).

At home, Morehead State made 0.7 more three-pointers per game (7.9) than on the road (7.2). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (37.0%) compared to in road games (33.0%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Morehead State Upcoming Schedule