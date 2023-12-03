The Morehead State Eagles (5-3) will attempt to extend a three-game winning run when hosting the Chattanooga Mocs (5-2) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Ellis T. Johnson Arena. This contest is at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Morehead State vs. Chattanooga Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Ellis T. Johnson Arena in Morehead, Kentucky
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other OVC Games

Morehead State Stats Insights

  • This season, the Eagles have a 45.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.7% higher than the 39.1% of shots the Mocs' opponents have made.
  • In games Morehead State shoots better than 39.1% from the field, it is 5-1 overall.
  • The Eagles are the 47th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mocs rank 25th.
  • The Eagles average only 4.9 more points per game (71.3) than the Mocs allow (66.4).
  • When Morehead State puts up more than 66.4 points, it is 3-1.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Morehead State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Morehead State performed better in home games last season, scoring 77.3 points per game, compared to 63.5 per game in away games.
  • At home, the Eagles surrendered 9.5 fewer points per game (61.8) than when playing on the road (71.3).
  • At home, Morehead State made 0.7 more three-pointers per game (7.9) than on the road (7.2). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (37.0%) compared to in road games (33.0%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Morehead State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/20/2023 @ Bellarmine W 64-51 Freedom Hall
11/22/2023 Midway W 94-53 Ellis T. Johnson Arena
11/29/2023 @ Austin Peay W 61-50 F&M Bank Arena
12/3/2023 Chattanooga - Ellis T. Johnson Arena
12/10/2023 @ North Alabama - Flowers Hall
12/14/2023 Saint Mary-Woods - Ellis T. Johnson Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.