Sunday's contest that pits the Virginia Tech Hokies (5-3, 0-0 ACC) against the Louisville Cardinals (4-3, 0-0 ACC) at Cassell Coliseum has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 79-68 in favor of Virginia Tech, who is big favorites by our model. Game time is at 4:00 PM ET on December 3.

The matchup has no set line.

Louisville vs. Virginia Tech Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Louisville vs. Virginia Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Virginia Tech 79, Louisville 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Louisville vs. Virginia Tech

Computer Predicted Spread: Virginia Tech (-11.0)

Virginia Tech (-11.0) Computer Predicted Total: 147.0

Virginia Tech is 4-4-0 against the spread this season compared to Louisville's 2-4-0 ATS record. The Hokies have gone over the point total in four games, while Cardinals games have gone over five times.

Louisville Performance Insights

The Cardinals put up 76.4 points per game (161st in college basketball) while allowing 74.6 per contest (258th in college basketball). They have a +13 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 1.8 points per game.

Louisville is 50th in the country at 37.3 rebounds per game. That's 4.0 more than the 33.3 its opponents average.

Louisville knocks down 5.3 three-pointers per game (327th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.0. It shoots 28.0% from deep, and its opponents shoot 30.4%.

Louisville has committed 1.3 more turnovers than its opponents, averaging 12.7 (231st in college basketball) while forcing 11.4 (243rd in college basketball).

