Louisville vs. Virginia Tech: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 3
The Louisville Cardinals (4-3, 0-0 ACC) face a fellow ACC opponent, the Virginia Tech Hokies (5-3, 0-0 ACC), on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Cassell Coliseum. It tips at 4:00 PM ET on ACC Network.
In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Virginia Tech vs. Louisville matchup.
Louisville vs. Virginia Tech Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia
- How to Watch on TV: ACC Network
Louisville vs. Virginia Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Virginia Tech Moneyline
|Louisville Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Virginia Tech (-13.5)
|147.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Virginia Tech (-13.5)
|147.5
|-1100
|+680
Louisville vs. Virginia Tech Betting Trends
- Louisville has won two games against the spread this year.
- The Cardinals have been an underdog by 13.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.
- Virginia Tech is 4-4-0 ATS this season.
- The Hokies and their opponents have combined to hit the over four out of eight times this season.
Louisville Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +50000
- Louisville ranks 82nd in college basketball in terms of national championship odds (+50000). However, our computer rankings are much less optimistic, ranking the team 188th, a difference of 106 spots.
- Based on its moneyline odds, Louisville has a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship.
