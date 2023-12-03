The Virginia Tech Hokies (5-3, 0-0 ACC) are welcoming in the Louisville Cardinals (4-3, 0-0 ACC) for a contest between ACC foes at Cassell Coliseum, starting at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

Louisville vs. Virginia Tech Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia
  • TV: ACCN
Louisville Stats Insights

  • The Cardinals are shooting 42.2% from the field, 1.6% lower than the 43.8% the Hokies' opponents have shot this season.
  • This season, Louisville has a 2-0 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 43.8% from the field.
  • The Hokies are the rebounding team in the nation, the Cardinals rank 28th.
  • The Cardinals average 7.8 more points per game (76.4) than the Hokies give up to opponents (68.6).
  • When it scores more than 68.6 points, Louisville is 3-2.

Louisville Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Louisville scored 66 points per game at home last season, and 64.4 away.
  • The Cardinals conceded 71.9 points per game at home last season, and 81.1 on the road.
  • At home, Louisville sunk 6.5 treys per game last season, 0.4 fewer than it averaged away (6.9). Louisville's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (31.7%) than away (37.3%) as well.

Louisville Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/20/2023 Indiana L 74-66 Madison Square Garden
11/26/2023 New Mexico State W 90-84 KFC Yum! Center
11/29/2023 Bellarmine W 73-68 KFC Yum! Center
12/3/2023 @ Virginia Tech - Cassell Coliseum
12/9/2023 @ DePaul - Wintrust Arena
12/13/2023 Arkansas State - KFC Yum! Center

