How to Watch Louisville vs. Virginia Tech on TV or Live Stream - December 3
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 9:17 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Virginia Tech Hokies (5-3, 0-0 ACC) are welcoming in the Louisville Cardinals (4-3, 0-0 ACC) for a contest between ACC foes at Cassell Coliseum, starting at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023.
Louisville vs. Virginia Tech Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia
- TV: ACCN
Louisville Stats Insights
- The Cardinals are shooting 42.2% from the field, 1.6% lower than the 43.8% the Hokies' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Louisville has a 2-0 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 43.8% from the field.
- The Hokies are the rebounding team in the nation, the Cardinals rank 28th.
- The Cardinals average 7.8 more points per game (76.4) than the Hokies give up to opponents (68.6).
- When it scores more than 68.6 points, Louisville is 3-2.
Louisville Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Louisville scored 66 points per game at home last season, and 64.4 away.
- The Cardinals conceded 71.9 points per game at home last season, and 81.1 on the road.
- At home, Louisville sunk 6.5 treys per game last season, 0.4 fewer than it averaged away (6.9). Louisville's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (31.7%) than away (37.3%) as well.
Louisville Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/20/2023
|Indiana
|L 74-66
|Madison Square Garden
|11/26/2023
|New Mexico State
|W 90-84
|KFC Yum! Center
|11/29/2023
|Bellarmine
|W 73-68
|KFC Yum! Center
|12/3/2023
|@ Virginia Tech
|-
|Cassell Coliseum
|12/9/2023
|@ DePaul
|-
|Wintrust Arena
|12/13/2023
|Arkansas State
|-
|KFC Yum! Center
