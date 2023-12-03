The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (2-4) will look to stop a three-game road losing streak when visiting the Kentucky Wildcats (3-5) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Memorial Coliseum, airing at 1:00 PM ET.

Kentucky Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Memorial Coliseum in Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky TV: SEC Network +

Kentucky vs. Tennessee Tech Scoring Comparison

The Golden Eagles' 63.2 points per game are 8.4 fewer points than the 71.6 the Wildcats give up.

Kentucky has a 1-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 63.2 points.

The Wildcats record 6.1 fewer points per game (62.4) than the Golden Eagles give up (68.5).

Kentucky has a 3-0 record when scoring more than 68.5 points.

When Tennessee Tech allows fewer than 62.4 points, it is 2-1.

This season the Wildcats are shooting 38.7% from the field, 9.4% lower than the Golden Eagles concede.

The Golden Eagles make 42.7% of their shots from the field, 4.5% lower than the Wildcats' defensive field-goal percentage.

Kentucky Leaders

Ajae Petty: 13.3 PTS, 9.1 REB, 59.7 FG%

13.3 PTS, 9.1 REB, 59.7 FG% Maddie Scherr: 14 PTS, 34.7 FG%, 25.8 3PT% (8-for-31)

14 PTS, 34.7 FG%, 25.8 3PT% (8-for-31) Eniya Russell: 9.9 PTS, 42 FG%

9.9 PTS, 42 FG% Brooklynn Miles: 6.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.7 FG%

6.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.7 FG% Amiya Jenkins: 8.6 PTS, 41.5 FG%, 20 3PT% (2-for-10)

Kentucky Schedule