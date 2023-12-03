Kentucky vs. Tennessee Tech December 3 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Kentucky Wildcats (2-2) meet the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (0-3) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Kentucky vs. Tennessee Tech Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Sunday, December 3
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Kentucky Games
- November 25 at home vs Cincinnati
- November 23 at NC State
- November 24 at Colorado
- November 30 at home vs Boston College
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.