The Week 14 college football schedule has plenty of exciting matchups on the docket, including those involving Kentucky programs. Among those contests is the Louisville Cardinals taking on the Florida State Seminoles.

College Football Games to Watch in Kentucky on TV This Week

No. 15 Louisville Cardinals at No. 4 Florida State Seminoles

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, December 2

Saturday, December 2 Venue: Bank of America Stadium

Bank of America Stadium TV Channel: ACCN

ACCN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Florida State (-1.5)

