Kansas City Chiefs receiver Kadarius Toney has a difficult matchup in Week 13 (Sunday at 8:20 PM ET), up against the Green Bay Packers. The Packers are giving up the ninth-fewest passing yards in the league, 205.1 per game.

Toney's 30 targets have resulted in 22 grabs for 139 yards (13.9 per game) and one score so far this season.

Toney vs. the Packers

Toney vs the Packers (since 2021): No games

No games Green Bay has allowed two opposing receivers to pile up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

12 players have grabbed a TD pass against the Packers this year.

Green Bay has not allowed an opposing receiver to register two or more TD receptions against it on the season.

The 205.1 passing yards the Packers allow per outing makes them the ninth-ranked pass defense in the NFL this season.

So far this year, the Packers have surrendered 12 passing TDs to opponents, averaging 1.1 per game. That ranks sixth in the NFL.

Chiefs Player Previews

Kadarius Toney Receiving Props vs. the Packers

Receiving Yards: 11.5 (-115)

Toney Receiving Insights

Toney, in five of 10 games, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Toney has 7.2% of his team's target share (30 targets on 417 passing attempts).

He is averaging 4.6 yards per target (131st in league play), averaging 139 yards on 30 passes thrown his way.

Toney has had a touchdown catch in one of 10 games this season. He had only one TD in that game.

He has scored one of his team's 27 offensive touchdowns this season (3.7%).

With four red zone targets, Toney has been on the receiving end of 6.6% of his team's 61 red zone pass attempts.

Toney's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Eagles 11/20/2023 Week 11 2 TAR / 2 REC / 12 YDS / 0 TDs 2 ATT / 14 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 11/5/2023 Week 9 1 TAR / 1 REC / 18 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Broncos 10/29/2023 Week 8 1 TAR / 1 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / -3 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chargers 10/22/2023 Week 7 1 TAR / 1 REC / 13 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Broncos 10/12/2023 Week 6 6 TAR / 3 REC / 9 YDS / 1 TD 2 ATT / -5 YDS / 0 TDs

