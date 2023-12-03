Eastern Kentucky vs. Western Kentucky December 3 Tickets & Start Time
The Eastern Kentucky Colonels (2-1) play the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (3-1) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at E. A. Diddle Arena. The game will start at 5:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.
Eastern Kentucky vs. Western Kentucky Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, December 3
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Eastern Kentucky Top Players (2022-23)
- Devontae Blanton: 16.9 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Isaiah Cozart: 9.9 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.5 BLK
- Michael Moreno: 11.1 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Tayshawn Comer: 8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Cooper Robb: 7.6 PTS, 4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
Western Kentucky Top Players (2022-23)
- Dayvion McKnight: 16.5 PTS, 5 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jamarion Sharp: 7.4 PTS, 7.7 REB, 0.2 AST, 1 STL, 4.1 BLK
- Jairus Hamilton: 9.3 PTS, 5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Emmanuel Akot: 10 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jordan Rawls: 7.5 PTS, 1.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK
Eastern Kentucky vs. Western Kentucky Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Western Kentucky Rank
|Western Kentucky AVG
|Eastern Kentucky AVG
|Eastern Kentucky Rank
|183rd
|71.4
|Points Scored
|78.6
|30th
|195th
|70.6
|Points Allowed
|73.5
|278th
|233rd
|31
|Rebounds
|36.6
|7th
|266th
|7.6
|Off. Rebounds
|11.9
|2nd
|166th
|7.5
|3pt Made
|8.6
|53rd
|211th
|12.6
|Assists
|14.9
|52nd
|132nd
|11.4
|Turnovers
|11.6
|152nd
