The Week 14 college football slate included one game featuring SEC teams involved. Keep reading to see results and key players from that game.

Georgia vs. Alabama

Week 14 SEC Results

Alabama 27 Georgia 24

Pregame Favorite: Georgia (-5)

Georgia (-5) Pregame Total: 54

Alabama Leaders

Passing: Jalen Milroe (13-for-23, 192 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)

Jalen Milroe (13-for-23, 192 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Roydell Williams (16 ATT, 64 YDS, 1 TD)

Roydell Williams (16 ATT, 64 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Isaiah Bond (7 TAR, 5 REC, 79 YDS)

Georgia Leaders

Passing: Carson Beck (21-for-29, 243 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)

Carson Beck (21-for-29, 243 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Kendall Milton (13 ATT, 42 YDS, 2 TDs)

Kendall Milton (13 ATT, 42 YDS, 2 TDs) Receiving: Brock Bowers (8 TAR, 5 REC, 53 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Alabama Georgia 306 Total Yards 321 192 Passing Yards 243 114 Rushing Yards 78 0 Turnovers 1

