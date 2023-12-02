The UT Martin Skyhawks (0-6) will be looking to stop a six-game losing streak when hosting the Evansville Purple Aces (1-5) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Skyhawk Arena. It will air at 2:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

UT Martin Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Skyhawk Arena in Martin, Tennessee

Skyhawk Arena in Martin, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other OVC Games

UT Martin vs. Evansville Scoring Comparison

The Purple Aces' 71.0 points per game are just 0.5 more points than the 70.5 the Skyhawks give up.

When it scores more than 70.5 points, Evansville is 1-2.

UT Martin is 0-4 when it gives up fewer than 71.0 points.

The 56.7 points per game the Skyhawks record are 29.3 fewer points than the Purple Aces allow (86.0).

This year the Skyhawks are shooting 37.5% from the field, 8.0% lower than the Purple Aces give up.

The Purple Aces' 35.1 shooting percentage is 9.1 lower than the Skyhawks have conceded.

UT Martin Leaders

Anaya Brown: 11.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 1.3 BLK, 43.1 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11)

11.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 1.3 BLK, 43.1 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11) Kenley McCarn: 12.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 34.1 FG%, 24.2 3PT% (8-for-33)

12.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 34.1 FG%, 24.2 3PT% (8-for-33) Lexi Rubel: 6.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 43.6 FG%

6.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 43.6 FG% Norah Clark: 8.2 PTS, 51.2 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (6-for-15)

8.2 PTS, 51.2 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (6-for-15) Morgan Borgstadt: 8.3 PTS, 2.0 STL, 44.4 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (2-for-4)

UT Martin Schedule