The UT Martin Skyhawks (0-6) will be looking to stop a six-game losing streak when hosting the Evansville Purple Aces (1-5) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Skyhawk Arena. It will air at 2:00 PM ET.

UT Martin Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Skyhawk Arena in Martin, Tennessee
  • TV: ESPN+
UT Martin vs. Evansville Scoring Comparison

  • The Purple Aces' 71.0 points per game are just 0.5 more points than the 70.5 the Skyhawks give up.
  • When it scores more than 70.5 points, Evansville is 1-2.
  • UT Martin is 0-4 when it gives up fewer than 71.0 points.
  • The 56.7 points per game the Skyhawks record are 29.3 fewer points than the Purple Aces allow (86.0).
  • This year the Skyhawks are shooting 37.5% from the field, 8.0% lower than the Purple Aces give up.
  • The Purple Aces' 35.1 shooting percentage is 9.1 lower than the Skyhawks have conceded.

UT Martin Leaders

  • Anaya Brown: 11.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 1.3 BLK, 43.1 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11)
  • Kenley McCarn: 12.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 34.1 FG%, 24.2 3PT% (8-for-33)
  • Lexi Rubel: 6.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 43.6 FG%
  • Norah Clark: 8.2 PTS, 51.2 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (6-for-15)
  • Morgan Borgstadt: 8.3 PTS, 2.0 STL, 44.4 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (2-for-4)

UT Martin Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/18/2023 South Dakota State L 55-38 Skyhawk Arena
11/21/2023 @ North Alabama L 70-63 Flowers Hall
11/28/2023 @ Murray State L 88-75 CFSB Center
12/2/2023 Evansville - Skyhawk Arena
12/9/2023 @ Troy - Trojan Arena
12/13/2023 Freed-Hardeman - Skyhawk Arena

