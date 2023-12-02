The McNeese Cowboys (6-2) hope to continue a four-game home winning stretch when hosting the UT Martin Skyhawks (5-3) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET.

UT Martin vs. McNeese Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: The Legacy Center in Lake Charles, Louisiana

The Legacy Center in Lake Charles, Louisiana How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UT Martin vs. McNeese Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total McNeese Moneyline UT Martin Moneyline BetMGM McNeese (-10.5) 152.5 -700 +500 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel McNeese (-10.5) 152.5 -900 +570 Bet on this game at FanDuel

UT Martin vs. McNeese Betting Trends

UT Martin has won two games against the spread this season.

The Skyhawks have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 10.5-point underdogs.

McNeese has compiled a 4-1-0 ATS record so far this year.

Cowboys games have gone over the point total just once this season.

