The McNeese Cowboys (6-2) will host the UT Martin Skyhawks (5-3) after victories in four straight home games. It tips at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

UT Martin vs. McNeese Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: The Legacy Center in Lake Charles, Louisiana

The Legacy Center in Lake Charles, Louisiana TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other OVC Games

UT Martin Stats Insights

The Skyhawks have shot at a 44.7% rate from the field this season, 6.7 percentage points above the 38% shooting opponents of the Cowboys have averaged.

UT Martin has put together a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots over 38% from the field.

The Skyhawks are the ninth-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cowboys sit at 87th.

The Skyhawks put up an average of 85 points per game, 26.2 more points than the 58.8 the Cowboys allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 58.8 points, UT Martin is 5-3.

UT Martin Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

UT Martin averaged 88.4 points per game at home last season, and 73.3 on the road.

In 2022-23, the Skyhawks gave up 5.3 fewer points per game at home (72.8) than away (78.1).

UT Martin drained more 3-pointers at home (8.4 per game) than on the road (7.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.8%) than on the road (32.7%).

UT Martin Upcoming Schedule