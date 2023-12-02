The Phoenix Suns (11-8) hit the court against the Memphis Grizzlies (5-13) as 8.5-point favorites on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on AZFamily and BSSE.

Grizzlies vs. Suns Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: AZFamily and BSSE

AZFamily and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Grizzlies vs. Suns Score Prediction

Prediction: Suns 118 - Grizzlies 106

Grizzlies vs Suns Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Grizzlies vs. Suns

Pick ATS: Suns (- 8.5)

Suns (- 8.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Suns (-11.5)

Suns (-11.5) Pick OU: Over (220.5)



Over (220.5) Computer Predicted Total: 224.0

The Grizzlies (7-11-0 ATS) have covered the spread 52.6% of the time, 13.7% less often than the Suns (10-9-0) this season.

When the spread is set as 8.5 or more this season, Phoenix (1-1) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (50%) than Memphis (2-0) does as the underdog (100%).

Memphis and its opponents have exceeded the over/under 33.3% of the time this season (six out of 18). That's less often than Phoenix and its opponents have (13 out of 19).

The Suns have a .615 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (8-5) this season while the Grizzlies have a .200 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (2-8).

Grizzlies Performance Insights

The Grizzlies are the second-worst squad in the NBA in points scored (105.7 per game) and 11th in points allowed (111.7).

Memphis grabs 42.7 rebounds per game and concede 44.8 boards, ranking 22nd and 24th, respectively, in the NBA.

With 24.3 assists per game, the Grizzlies are fourth-worst in the league.

In terms of turnovers, Memphis is 16th in the NBA in committing them (13.5 per game). It is fourth-best in forcing them (15.3 per game).

In 2023-24 the Grizzlies are 11th in the NBA in 3-point makes (12.9 per game) and worst in 3-point percentage (32.7%).

