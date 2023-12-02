The Idaho Vandals (8-3) hit the road to take on the Southern Illinois Salukis (8-4) at the Kibbie Dome on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

Idaho has been finding success on both offense and defense, ranking 14th-best in total offense (429.5 yards per game) and 16th-best in total defense (292.7 yards allowed per game). Southern Illinois' defense has been leading the way for the team, as it ranks 11th-best in the FCS with 281.8 total yards surrendered per game. In terms of offense, it is compiling 344.4 total yards per game, which ranks 75th.

Below in this story, we will give all the info you need to know about how to see this game on ESPN2.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Southern Illinois vs. Idaho Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Moscow, Idaho

Moscow, Idaho Venue: Kibbie Dome

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 14 Games

Southern Illinois vs. Idaho Key Statistics

Southern Illinois Idaho 344.4 (49th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 429.5 (19th) 281.8 (30th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 292.7 (20th) 118.4 (95th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 169.2 (32nd) 226 (43rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 260.3 (20th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 4 (111th) 6 (1st) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (14th)

Southern Illinois Stats Leaders

Nic Baker has racked up 2,543 yards on 65.8% passing while tossing 17 touchdown passes with six interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Romeir Elliott, has carried the ball 79 times for 475 yards (39.6 per game) with nine touchdowns.

Lashaun Lester has taken 63 carries and totaled 350 yards with four touchdowns.

Izaiah Hartrup has hauled in 689 receiving yards on 48 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring six touchdowns as a receiver.

Vinson Davis has put up a 605-yard season so far with three touchdowns. He's caught 50 passes on 58 targets.

D'Ante' Cox's 30 grabs (on 38 targets) have netted him 433 yards (36.1 ypg) and one touchdown.

Idaho Stats Leaders

Gevani McCoy has 2,420 passing yards for Idaho, completing 66.3% of his passes and collecting 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 165 rushing yards (15 ypg) on 74 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Anthony Woods, has carried the ball 173 times for 959 yards (87.2 per game), scoring 14 times.

Nick Romano has collected 482 yards on 98 attempts, scoring four times.

Hayden Hatten's team-high 980 yards as a receiver have come on 74 catches (out of 84 targets) with nine touchdowns.

Jermaine Jackson has hauled in 43 receptions totaling 507 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Terez Traynor has been the target of 29 passes and compiled 23 grabs for 360 yards, an average of 32.7 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Idaho or Southern Illinois gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.