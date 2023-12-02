Saturday's game between the Southern Illinois Salukis (4-2) and the Saint Louis Billikens (5-3) at Banterra Center has a projected final score of 76-67 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Southern Illinois squad coming out on top. Game time is at 3:30 PM ET on December 2.

There is no line set for the game.

Southern Illinois vs. Saint Louis Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Time: 3:30 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Venue: Banterra Center

Southern Illinois vs. Saint Louis Score Prediction

Prediction: Southern Illinois 76, Saint Louis 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Southern Illinois vs. Saint Louis

Computer Predicted Spread: Southern Illinois (-8.8)

Southern Illinois (-8.8) Computer Predicted Total: 143.7

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Southern Illinois Performance Insights

The Salukis' +62 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 10.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 75.8 points per game (177th in college basketball) while allowing 65.5 per outing (83rd in college basketball).

Southern Illinois wins the rebound battle by 2.9 boards on average. It collects 31.7 rebounds per game, which ranks 235th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 28.8 per outing.

Southern Illinois makes 4.7 more threes per contest than the opposition, 9 (62nd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 4.3.

The Salukis score 101.5 points per 100 possessions (64th in college basketball), while giving up 87.7 points per 100 possessions (147th in college basketball).

Southern Illinois has committed 10.5 turnovers per game (88th in college basketball play), 1.3 fewer than the 11.8 it forces on average (216th in college basketball).

